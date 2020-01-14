Netflix officially renews You for season 3

It’s official! Joe Goldberg will return in You season three as Netflix formally broadcasts the stalker-drama’s renewal.

Since binge-watching season 2 of You on Netflix, we’ve speculated what’s to come back and jotted down all of the questions we’ve that the extraordinary finale leaves us with. Regardless of not having an official renewal to rely on, followers knew it was solely a matter of time earlier than the streaming large introduced the joyful information.

Not renewing the collection would have made no sense. You is without doubt one of the hottest exhibits on Netflix ever for the reason that streaming titan launched all of the episodes of the previous Lifetime collection. A second season was assured after You turned such successful. Now, it’s one of the crucial binge-watched exhibits, in line with TV Time.

A renewal isn’t the one factor Netflix has given us, they’ve additionally shared that Victoria Pedretti will probably be returning alongside Penn Badgley. Although we by no means doubted Love Quinn (Pedretti) can be again, given how essential the character is, we will’t wait to see how a lot of an influence Love could have on season three. Our guess, is that she could take over the position Badgley performs so effectively. However it’s all hypothesis at this level.

Leisure Weekly, who broke the information in regards to the renewal, additionally states that season three will function 10 episodes, all to be government produced by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti. The collection relies on the novel collection (You and Hidden Our bodies) by Caroline Kepnes.

Kepnes is at present engaged on her third novel within the collection, however with what number of drastic adjustments the Netflix collection has already established, the upcoming novel will probably be very completely different. And hey, we’re not complaining! This simply means double the enjoyable and misadventures of Joe Goldberg.

Are you excited to be taught You will formally return for extra? Season 1 and season 2 at the moment are streaming on Netflix.