Netflix outstrips Hollywood studios with record Oscar nominations haul

This yr’s Oscar nominations have seen winners and losers, and Netflix can file itself firmly within the former class.

Movies produced by and for the streaming service notched a powerful 24 nominations in complete, a document haul for the platform – and greater than any Hollywood studio this yr, with Disney trailing narrowly behind on 23 and Sony totalling 20 nominations.

Nearly half of Netflix’s nods (ten) got here courtesy of Martin Scorsese’s epic crime drama The Irishman, together with one for Greatest Image, and Greatest Supporting Actor nominations for each Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

Marriage Story additionally landed within the Greatest Image class, with Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson each selecting up nominations within the respective lead actor classes.

One other robust performer was The Two Popes, which noticed each of its stars Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce rating nominations.

Netflix can be hoping to choose up the Greatest Image title for the primary time after Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, thought of the frontrunner by many pundits final yr, did not convey dwelling the highest award on the 2019 ceremony.

So far as that goes, The Irishman might be its greatest shot at glory this time round, although it should face stiff competitors from the likes of Quentin Tarantino’s newest, As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Sam Mendes Struggle drama 1917, and Bong Joon-ho’s black comedy Parasite.