Netflix renews Raising Dion for season 2

Elevating Dion is getting a second season at Netflix, in keeping with a report from Deadline.

The streaming community introduced the information on social media, through Netflix’s Sturdy Black Lead Twitter account. We shared the tweet beneath!

The tweet additionally confirmed manufacturing on the second season will start in 2020. Alisha Wainwright and Ja’Siah Younger will certainly be again for the second season of this nice Netflix authentic collection.

Elevating Dion premiered in October 2019, and we hadn’t heard a lot concerning the present’s second season. Truthfully, I used to be beginning to get a bit apprehensive. Then, Netflix shared the listing of the highest 10 Netflix exhibits of 2019 just lately, and the collection was ranked No. 10 on the listing. At that time, I knew it was solely a matter of time earlier than the collection was renewed for season 2.

There are such a lot of totally different instructions this collection may go in season 2. There’s clearly the thriller of the Rain Those who must be addressed. Is Mark (Michael B. Jordan), Dion’s father, nonetheless alive? Can Dion in some way discover a method to save him? There’s one thing greater at play right here.

We additionally know that the little child from the farm, Brayden, has now been contaminated by the identical stuff that brought on Pat to show evil. Will Brayden develop into the Crooked Man? It seems that approach, and I’m certain he’ll come for Dion and Nicole, primarily based on how the season ended.

Sadly, it’s wanting like we in all probability received’t see Elevating Dion season 2 in 2020. With the renewal announcement for season 2 this late and Netflix saying manufacturing begins later this yr, there’s not sufficient time to movie, edit and promote the brand new season for a 2020 launch.

Netflix has not formally introduced that season 2 premieres in 2021. I’m simply wanting on the 2020 calendar now, and it doesn’t look like a method to get the brand new season of the present out until manufacturing is completed by July.

We’ll let you understand extra about Elevating Dion season 2! Keep tuned for extra information concerning the collection.