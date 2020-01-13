Netflix Rolls Out Interactive Map for The Witcher to Clear Up Timeline Confusion

Earlier this month, one among Netflix’s many Twitter accounts shared a timeline of occasions for The Witcher. Whereas the “Character Timeline” graphic positively helped, Netflix’s newest try and clear up confusion provides way more element. Because of a newly launched interactive map, followers of the TV sequence can acquire a clearer grasp of the present’s jumbled happenings.

The map is extremely spectacular. On the backside sits an interactive timeline, with which customers can click on dots to see temporary blurbs about that 12 months’s main occasions. For instance, the pilot episode, “The End’s Beginning,” takes place in 1231. That is the place Geralt meets Renfri, then subsequently turns into the fabled Butcher of Blaviken. Curiously, the map’s timeline ventures by means of the time previous to the 12 months 500, providing a quick rationalization on the Conjunction of Spheres.

Along with a timeline, the interactive map’s web site options character biographies. Need a deep dive on Queen Calanthe? Sort her title into the search bar positioned within the top-left nook. From there, you’ll be met with a prolonged abstract of her historical past. Scroll down and also you’ll discover a vertical timeline particularly dedicated to the foremost occasions in her life. Places on the planet of The Witcher obtain comparable therapy, too. Once more, the interactive map’s options are nothing wanting spectacular and properly price a glance.

The Witcher is already an enormous success for the streaming platform. Within the days following its launch, the sequence eclipsed Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian in recognition to change into the largest present in the US. Netflix will need to have predicted a few of this success, giving the sequence a Season 2 inexperienced gentle weeks forward of launch.

Talking of Season 2, it might not require an interactive map to make sense of the timeline. In accordance with showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, The Witcher’s sophomore effort will probably be “much more linear.”

[Source: Netflix via PC Gamer]