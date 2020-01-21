Netflix’s Altered Carbon season 2 gets a release date

Altered Carbon season two lastly has an air date, and the excellent news is followers of the Netflix sci-fi collection received’t have to attend lengthy to see Takeshi Kovacs in a model new sleeve.

The official Twitter account for the present introduced its eight-episode second season will hit Netflix on 27th February 2020, two years after season one debuted on the streamer.

A video of what appears to be like like a revamped model of the collection’s cyberpunk opening credit was posted together with the announcement.

Your re-sleeving is now full. 2.27.20. #AlteredCarbon pic.twitter.com/h4VtaCp6Wh — Altered Carbon (@AltCarb) January 21, 2020

It was introduced in July 2018 that the second season of Altered Carbon would star none apart from Marvel’s Falcon Anthony Mackie, who’s changing season one’s lead Joel Kinnaman. Mackie will take over as former insurgent turned investigator Takeshi Kovacs, who was additionally performed by Will Yun Lee in season one.

The casting of Joel Kinnaman (Hanna) as Takeshi induced controversy when Altered Carbon first aired, with many elevating questions on white-washing.

The noir house opera relies on Richard Ok. Morgan’s novel of the identical identify, and is ready in a relatively dystopian future through which folks’s consciousness could be downloaded into new our bodies – therefore the myriad of actors enjoying the identical character.

