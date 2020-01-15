Netflix’s Cheer cast: Where are they now?

From its origins primarily based solely in the US, cheerleading is now step by step constructing in prominence everywhere in the world.

Netflix’s latest documentary sequence Cheer gave viewers an perception into simply how intense the game could be, requiring very excessive ranges of dedication and bodily health.

So the place do Gabi Butler and the remainder of the Navarro Faculty cheerleaders discover themselves now, following the occasions of Daytona’s nationwide competitors?

Right here’s the place the forged of Cheer at the moment are…

Gabi Butler

Who’s Gabi Butler? Gabi Butler is essentially the most prolific cheerleader to characteristic in Netflix’s documentary, with greater than 835,000 followers on Instagram and no intention of slowing down.

The place is she now? She’s presently a member of the High Gun cheerleading squad, which might boast 12 world champion titles general.

Lexi Brumback

Who’s Lexi Brumback? Lexi was probably the most compelling figures on Netflix’s Cheer, having come from a troubled previous which included run-ins with the regulation.

Regardless of this, she had risen by the ranks of Navarro’s cheerleading crew to grow to be a particularly gifted gymnast, however was compelled to go away when she took accountability for unlawful substances present in a automobile she was travelling in.

She moved again in together with her grandmother in Houston.

The place is Lexi now? Many followers have been devastated when Lexi wasn’t in a position to accompany the crew to the nationwide competitors in Daytona, however they might discover a silver lining in one among her latest Instagram posts.

A picture uploaded to the location in January appears to recommend that Lexi may very well be again on the crew, seeing her posing together with her Navarro pals with the caption: “Honey, I’m home.”

Jerry Harris

Who’s Jerry Harris? Jerry turned a agency favorite among the many lineup of Netflix’s Cheer, with many viewers totally charmed by his bigger than life character.

A lot to their delight, he made it to the Daytona finals as seen on the present.

The place is he now? Jerry continues to be devoted to the game of cheerleading, presently serving on each Navarro’s squad for one more 12 months in addition to the 2019 world champions, Cheer Athletics Wild Cats primarily based in Dallas, Texas.

Morgan Simianer

Who’s Morgan Simianer? Morgan was one other member of Navarro Faculty’s squad to have a troubled previous, referring to her early years rising up in a trailer with solely her brother.

Happily, issues took a flip for the higher when her grandparents took custody of them each and he or she went on to grow to be an important member of the crew.

The place is Morgan now? It’s unclear whether or not Morgan is presently on a cheerleading crew, however she has been lively on social media responding to viewer feedback and thanking them for his or her help.

Mackenzie ‘Sherbs’ Sherburn

Who’s Mackenzie ‘Sherbs’ Sherburn? Sherbs was one other Navarro Faculty cheerleader for whom the highway to Daytona didn’t go precisely to plan. She was compelled to drop out after sustaining a nasty damage throughout follow.

The place is Sherbs now? Happily, she has been in a position to make a full restoration and is now cheerleading once more, this time for Texas Tech College. Whereas there, she has been reunited with a fellow Cheer star…

Austin Bayles

Who’s Austin Bayles? Austin was a member of the Navarro Faculty squad featured in Cheer, who injured his ankle at Daytona.

The place is Austin now? He too has joined the Texas Tech cheerleading squad, the place he as soon as once more trains together with his fellow Cheer star Mackenzie Sherburn or ‘Sherbs’.

Monica Aldama

Who’s Monica Aldama? Monica is Navarro Faculty’s robust however honest Cheer coach who has grow to be a standout among the many present’s many energetic personalities.

The place is Monica now? With numerous championship titles to her identify and an apparent ardour for the game, it ought to be no shock that Monica continues to be teaching Navarro’s cheerleading squad.

Cheer is presently streaming on Netflix