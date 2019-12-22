Netflix’s The Witcher almost had its own Game of Thrones coffee cup moment

It’s honest to say that Recreation of Thrones’ closing collection was divisive for various causes, however one second that basically caught folks’s consideration was a continuity error when a rogue espresso cup ended up on a desk in Winterfell.

Clearly in any complicated, lush fantasy collection such a fourth wall-breaking mistake generally is a large deal – which is why the group behind Netflix’s The Witcher have been so eager to keep away from something equally anachronistic.

Recreation of Thrones espresso cup screenshot

“We hope there’s not anything!” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich advised HEARALPUBLICIST and different press, earlier than revealing that there nearly was an identical mistake slipped into the eight-part collection.

“I was in VFX a couple of weeks ago, and someone’s keen eyes – we were watching something for something else, and someone said, ‘Are those car headlights?’” Hissrich recalled.

“And you’re like, ‘Yep, those are car headlights. There are not a lot of cars in The Witcher.’”

“The good news is that by the time an episode makes it to air, hundreds of people have watched it. And so we hope that there is nothing like that.”

Typically, although, regardless of related dangers and pitfalls the Witcher group have been eager to differentiate between their present and smash-hit Thrones, noting that simply because it’s in an identical fantasy vein doesn’t imply it’s the identical form of story.

“I think it’s always dangerous to draw comparisons, especially before a show comes out, because then you’re building expectations with an audience,” star Henry Cavill advised us.

“If these expectations aren’t met, or in the event that they’re simply totally different and are adjoining to expectations, they’ll nonetheless be disappointing.

“I would say The Witcher is… it’s the fantasy genre,” he added.

“Go into The Witcher expecting the fantasy genre. From there, you can draw your own conclusions and your own comparisons. Because everyone’s comparisons are going to be different.”

Simply as long as no person left their skinny vanilla latte knocking about in Nilfgaard, we’re positive they’ll be tremendous.

The Witcher is streaming on Netflix now