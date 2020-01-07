Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2 Will Be ‘Much More Linear,’ Will Explore Nilfgaard ‘More Thoroughly’

Netflix was clearly assured in The Witcher—a lot so, that it was renewed for a second season earlier than the primary season aired. Regardless of its basic reward, the present’s producers plan to enhance upon most of the points that confronted season one. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich hosted an AMA on Reddit, addressing most of the followers’ questions and issues. There was loads to get via, however a number of main factors of word have been made. One of many prime complaints with season one needed to do with the dearth of readability when leaping across the three timelines (Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri), which Hissrich explains can be simpler to grasp in season two. She additionally famous that season two will dive deeper into Nilfgaard, to present extra of a proof on sure characters’ motivations.

Season one focuses on Ciri, Yennefer, and Geralt—all of whom have seemingly separate tales going down throughout totally different timelines that ultimately merge close to the top. In reference to this, Hissrich explains that “the story will be much more linear, now that the three characters’ stories have started to intersect” in season two. She was additionally requested about reshoots, and elaborated on the shortened size of season two’s script:

Reshoots occur for 1,000,000 causes. On this case, there have been items of the primary episode that weren’t coming collectively for me. We had shot flashbacks of Renfri’s youth, as an example, that have been overly complicated (including in yet one more timeline, ha), so these have been misplaced. However after they have been misplaced, we then misplaced a few of the nuance of Renfri in current day, so we wished so as to add a bit extra to these scenes to flesh them out. And the ultimate battle between them wasn’t as emotional as we would have liked it to be — it didn’t carry the appropriate weight but. These are the rising pains of constructing a present — studying what works and doesn’t. For example, studying from that in S2, the scripts are actually MUCH shorter — so we’re not having to chop down the product in enhancing as a lot.

Hissrich says season two will elaborate extra on Nilfgaard’s backstory and why Cahir and Fringilla assist its trigger. She acknowledged that season one may have explored it deeper:

Sure, we felt like we would have liked to arrange a “bad guy” in S1 — however it’s our hope that we’ve added sufficient layers to Cahir and Fringilla that the viewers thinks “Wait, but THEY don’t seem insane. So what do they see in Nilfgaard? Maybe there’s more there than meets the eye?” Maybe we didn’t go far sufficient in S1, to see extra behind Nilfgaard’s curtain — however it should positively be explored extra completely in S2.

Season one jumps across the timeline ceaselessly (over the course of 30 years or extra) with the identical characters who seem to not age. A Redditor talked about this and steered giving Jaskier the Bard some facial hair to assist exhibit the passage of time. Hissrich mentioned this can be approached otherwise for the subsequent season:

And sure, we dropped the ball on getting old [Jaskier] up over the course of the present. It’s laborious to indicate the passage of time when everybody seems to be the identical, so we’ll be approaching that otherwise in S2.

The Witcher season two is at present in manufacturing and scheduled to launch someday 2021. Hissrich clarified that they don’t have a precise launch date but, explaining “we don’t yet have a target launch date for season two, past 2021. We don’t want to rush the product. That doesn’t benefit anyone.”

[Source: Reddit via GamesRadar]