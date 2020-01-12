Netflix’s The Witcher Showrunner Says She Can Only Hope the Show Is as Successful as the Games

Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher could have launched to lukewarm critic evaluations however the present turned an instantaneous hit with viewers across the globe. Nonetheless, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich just lately stated that she’s a fan of the video video games and “can only hope” the present is as profitable because the CD Projekt RED titles.

Hissrich made this remark in a podcast whereas discussing why she selected to adapt the books as a substitute of the video video games. She stated:

The reply [to why the show adapts the books] may be very easy although and it’s that the video video games are are based mostly on the books. They’re an adaptation of the books. For me it didn’t make sense to make an adaptation of an adaptation of one thing. What that does is permit us to inform The Witcher story however simply another way. I believe a variety of online game followers are involved that we’re taking one thing from them. That we’re usurping one thing that’s theirs. And the reality is, I really like the video video games. They aren’t going wherever. They’re insanely profitable. I can solely hope that our present is that profitable. The video video games aren’t going wherever and the books aren’t going wherever. That is only a third solution to get pleasure from these identical characters and this identical world.

That stated, Netflix’s The Witcher deserves credit score for the current spike in The Witcher III: Wild Hunt‘s sales alongside the books’ gross sales.

[Source: Netflix via IGN]