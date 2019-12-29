Netflix’s You star Victoria Pedretti speaks out about shocking season 2 twist

One of many stars of the second sequence of hit Netflix thriller You has spoken out in regards to the season’s twist ending – revealing it was not how she anticipated the drama to pan out.

The finale uncovered the darker aspect of Victoria Pedretti’s character Love, but additionally ended with the revelation that she is pregnant – and Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is the daddy.

The sequence noticed Joe transfer from New York to Los Angeles, the place he met Love. She rapidly grew to become the brand new object of his affection, in addition to making the subtitles on season two unexpectedly hilarious:

Having fun with the truth that Joe’s new love curiosity’s identify makes it appear to be he is from the north of England. pic.twitter.com/dROaeLVJLl — Netflix UK & Eire (@NetflixUK) December 27, 2019

And because the season progressed, it grew to become clear that Joe was not the one killer – with Love (who’s pregnant with Joe’s youngster) having slashed her au pair’s throat and likewise murdered investigative reporter Delilah.

And Pedretti advised Leisure Weekly that she was simply as shocked as many viewers when she first learn the script.

“I’d hear issues backwards and forwards about who killed whom.

“However as soon as I learn that, it was not how I noticed it panning out, particularly the being pregnant and the best way that performs into motivating her killing is de facto surprising.

“Even though it’s her name, she has a warped sense of what love is.”

Tyler Golden/Netflix

And Badgley was additionally left shocked by the twist on the finish of the story, declaring that he was “crestfallen” by the ending and that he had been hoping for a extra optimistic decision.

He mentioned, “With this one, it was really a little bit of a reveal for me. After I discovered the place it was headed, I used to be form of crestfallen as a result of, simply selfishly, I needed there to be a extra optimistic decision.

“But just like Beck dying in the first season, I realised that this was the most accurate, the most reflective of reality, the most responsible to be like, ‘No, Joe doesn’t get to have that’.”

You season 2 is obtainable to stream on Netflix