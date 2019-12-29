December 29, 2019 | 2:54pm

The Netherlands not needs to be generally known as Holland.

The Western European nation, which incorporates the well-known Dutch area, is dropping the nickname as a part of a tourism rebranding effort designed to usher in extra of the proper of holiday makers, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Relatively than being recognized for things like Holland’s drug-culture capital Amsterdam, Netherlands authorities officers wish to reinvent the nation as a complete to advertise its commerce, science and humanities, the Herald mentioned.

“From high-tech to agri-food, and from sport to culture,” mentioned Netherlands Overseas Commerce Minister Sigrid Kaag of the nation, of which Holland is essentially the most well-known half.

The Netherlands’ Board of Tourism and Conventions is also scrapping its image that includes a tulip, the nationwide flower, and the phrase “Holland” and changing it with a brand new brand that has an orange tulip and the initials “NL.”

The nation has essentially the most aggressive financial system in Europe and the fourth on this planet, Minister of Financial Affairs Eric Wiebes advised the Herald.