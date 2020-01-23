Never Compromised With His Ideals: Amit Shah In Tribute To Bal Thackeray

“Balasaheb Ji was a brilliant intellect of his time,” Amit Shah stated (File)

New Delhi:

Union Dwelling Minister Amit Shah in the present day paid homage to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his beginning anniversary and described him as a superb mind of his time who by no means compromised along with his beliefs.

The Shiv Sena in November broke its decades-old alliance with the BJP and fashioned a authorities in Maharashtra with the assist of the NCP and the Congress.

“Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Jayanti. Balasaheb Ji was a brilliant intellect of his time, always mesmerised the masses with his oratory skills. He always stood firm and never compromised with his ideals, Balasaheb Ji’s life and his values will continue to inspire us,” Mr Shah tweeted.

Balasaheb Thackeray was born in 1926 in Pune and died in 2012 in Mumbai.

The Union house minister additionally paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

“I offer my heartfelt tributes to legendary Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his Birth anniversary. Netaji founded Azad Hind Fauj and dedicated his entire life for India’s freedom. His passion and devotion towards the motherland will always be a source of inspiration for all,” he stated in one other tweet.

Netaji Bose was born in 1897 in Cuttack in Odisha.

