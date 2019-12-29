“Never Sold My Country For Money, Bowled Even When Fingers Bled”: Kaneria

Danish Kaneria turned the speak of the city after his former teammate Shoaib Akhtar revealed that the leg-spinner confronted discrimination due to his faith. Validating Shoaib Akhtar’s claims, Danish Kaneria got here out in public and thanked him for talking the reality. Danish Kaneria’s feedback, nevertheless, did not go down properly with a number of former Pakistan gamers who termed his claims a publicity stunt. Hitting out at his critics, the previous leg-spinner mentioned it was Shoaib Akhtar not him who introduced the topic into public by talking about it on nationwide tv.

“To those who are saying I did this for cheap fame and for my YouTube channel, I want to remind them that I did not do it, Shoaib Akhtar spoke about discrimination against me on national television,” Kaneria mentioned in a YouTube video.

Kaneria, who took 261 wickets for Pakistan in 61 Checks, mentioned that he performed for the nation with utmost dignity and stored bowling even when his “fingers bled”.

“People are saying I played for Pakistan for 10 years. But I played for 10 years at the cost of my blood. I gave blood to the cricket pitch. I kept bowling even when my fingers bled,” Kaneria added.

Going one step forward, the 39-year-old bowler, who’s serving a lifetime ban for spot-fixing, slammed the nationwide cricket crew for the neutral remedy.

With out taking any names, the leg-spinner mentioned that he by no means offered the nation for cash however there have been individuals who had been welcomed again into the crew with open arms regardless of being engaged in match-fixing.

“There are people who have sold their country and who are still welcomed in the team. I never sold my country for money,” Kaneria accused the crew administration of neutral remedy.

In the meantime, after dealing with extreme backlash over his revelation about Kaneria’s mistreatment, Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday issued a clarification that his feedback had been taken utterly out of context.

Sharing a hyperlink to his YouTube video, Akhtar mentioned that there have been solely 1-2 gamers who handed racist feedback however the remainder of the crew members by no means inspired such discriminatory behaviour in direction of anybody.

