“Never Underestimate Its Power”: Pak Poet Faiz’s Daughter On His Poetry

IIT Kanpur learn out Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s poem on the protest march on December 17.

Lahore:

It isn’t “sad” however “funny” to name Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s “Hum Dekhenge” anti-Hindu, his daughter mentioned. She asserted that her father’s phrases will at all times converse to those that want to specific themselves.

Requested about IIT-Kanpur forming a committee to inquire right into a grievance towards the recitation of ”Hum Dekhenge” on campus by college students to protest towards the Citizenship Act, Saleema Hashmi mentioned she will not be apprehensive in regards to the controversy as it might finally result in the poet’s phrases seducing those that are crucial of the poem.

In an unique interview with information company PTI, Ms Hashmi mentioned, “A group of people investigating the poem’s message is nothing to be sad about, it is very funny. Let’s look at in another way, they may end up getting interested in Urdu poetry and it’s metaphors. Never underestimate the power of Faiz.”

Ms Hashmi mentioned her father’s poems are usually not restricted by borders and even language and claimed by those that want new phrases.

“It is not surprising that Faiz continues to be relevant this side of the border or that side. I was told that this poem was sung in Nepal during their days of democratic struggle against the monarchy. I suppose poets and their words are claimed wherever and by whoever they are needed. They provide the words that people cannot find for themselves,” she mentioned.

Written in 1979 to protest towards former Pakistani general-premier Zia-ul-Haq, the poem cleverly makes use of Islamic metaphors to assault fundamentalism and has come to be seen as a revolutionary chant for these preventing any type of oppression.

Ms Hashmi mentioned she was comfortable that her father was chatting with folks from past his grave.

On a query whether or not poetry can be utilized as an instrument in preventing fundamentalism, Ms Hashmi mentioned, “In itself, poetry can’t combat fundamentalism however it might create circumstances for change by serving to in mobilising folks, giving them a way of shared aspirations and desires of a greater future.