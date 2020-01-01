New Army Chief Pays Tribute At National War Memorial In Delhi

Military chief Basic Manoj Mukund Naravane speaks to reporters in New Delhi

New Delhi:

A day after taking cost as Chief of the Indian Military, Basic Manoj Mukund Naravane visited the Nationwide Warfare Memorial in Delhi to pay tribute to troopers who died preventing for the nation.

Basic Naravane saluted the Amar Jawan Jyoti, or the everlasting flame, and laid a wreath on the memorial.

Basic Naravane took over because the 28th Chief of the Military Workers (COAS) on Tuesday, succeeding Basic Bipin Rawat, who has develop into India’s first Chief of Defence Workers (CDS).

“मैं समस्त देशवासियों को आश्वस्त करता हूँ कि हमारी सशस्त्र सेनाएं हर चुनौती के लिए हमेशा तैयार हैं और हम देश के दामन पर कोई आँच नहीं आने देंगे। देशवासियों को नए साल और नए दशक की शुभकामनाएं”। -जनरल मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे#सेनाध्यक्ष#IndianArmy

Basic Naravane was beforehand the Vice Chief of Military Workers.