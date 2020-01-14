New Black Widow footage shows off the film’s villain in action

Marvel has dropped a brand new Black Widow trailer, revealing a recent new search for Natasha Romanoff’s solo film because it nears its Could launch date.

The newest footage, dubbed a “special look”, exhibits the super-spy’s household in motion in addition to an extended glimpse on the movie’s menacing villain Taskmaster. Comedian guide followers can be conscious that Black Widow is bringing the longtime Avengers nemesis to the massive display screen (no relation to the Greg Davies comedy sequence right here within the UK).

Within the Marvel Universe, Taskmaster is a vigilante and henchman for rent who has the flexibility to completely mimic the combating kinds of these he goes up in opposition to, one thing we see referenced on the finish of this clip (watch under).

Set between the occasions of Captain America: Civil Struggle and Avengers: Infinity Struggle, Black Widow sees the titular hero return to her native Russia to confront the demons of her previous.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her beloved MCU function, joined by franchise newcomers David Harbour (Stranger Issues), Rachel Weisz (The Favorite) and Florence Pugh (Little Girls) as her dysfunctional household, who throw themselves into the movie’s motion sequences.

It’s unclear who’s taking part in Taskmaster because the character is masked and Marvel have been coy about revealing his id, though some have speculated it may very well be The Handmaid’s Story star O-T Fagbenle.

Earlier this week, Scarlett Johansson was introduced to be a two-time nominee at this yr’s Academy Awards for Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story, whereas Florence Pugh can be nominated for her function in Greta Gerwig’s Little Girls.

Black Widow hits UK cinemas on 1st Could 2020.