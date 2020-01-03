New Blue Jays slugger Shaw thrilled to join team with ‘bright horizon’

Travis Shaw thinks his hitting woes are up to now and he’s fairly thrilled about getting a brand new lease on baseball life in Toronto.

The 6-foot-Four, left-handed slugger signed with the Blue Jays late final month and sounded enthused in regards to the staff and the place his personal recreation is at the moment at throughout his first chat with the native media, a Friday-morning convention name.

“From the beginning, it was a place that I was interested in. I know the division, I know the league, so for me it was kind of a no brainer once they presented (a) strong offer,” Shaw stated. “We were able to wrap it up pretty quickly and couldn’t be more excited to get started in Toronto.”

The large query with Shaw is which model of the five-year veteran the Jays have acquired. Shaw broke into the majors with Boston, spending a few years with the Pink Sox — together with one because the common third baseman — earlier than being moved to Milwaukee. Shaw flourished for 2 years with the Brewers, ending within the prime 10 within the Nationwide League in each residence runs and RBI in 2017 and fifth within the NL in homers-per-at-bat in 2018. He was additionally fourth in fielding share amongst third basemen in 2017.

Issues modified drastically for Shaw in 2019 although, which is why the Jays have been capable of signal him for under $Four million (plus at-bat incentives). He bought off to a brutal begin, slashing simply .163/.266/.281 via Might 13, at which level he was despatched to the minors to aim to seek out his type. Shaw by no means discovered his groove, was despatched down once more in early-August and ended the 12 months with a .157 common and solely seven homers and 16 RBI in 230 at-bats.

Shaw, who will flip 30 in April, stated the primary offender for his struggles was some tinkering he did that didn’t work out.

“I made a swing change going into last year, a minor little swing change, it didn’t work itself out obviously. It kind of backfired on me, so I fought my body and I fought myself all year trying to get back to where I was the two years prior to that,” Shaw defined, including that an excessive amount of muscle reminiscence had developed from his low season tinkering to easily go away shortly. It took time to alter again.

“And I felt like at the end of the season I was in a pretty good spot and I was finally starting to turn the corner, just getting back to where I was in previous years and I took that into the off-season. I continued to hit when I got home for like two weeks just to make sure that feeling that I had at the end of the year stayed with me,” he stated.

“I feel like I’m in a really good spot right now, back to where I was before, I’ve looked at a ton of video, I’ve kind of tried to dissect my swing back to 2017 and 2018 form and right now it’s just in the process of picking it up again … just to make sure that feeling that I had right after the season comes back to me pretty quickly and so far it has,” he stated.

Shaw’s massive bat, in addition to his defensive versatility, appealed to the Blue Jays. Whereas he’s spent the majority of his profession as a stable third baseman, he has additionally had loads of time at first base, the place the Jays have instructed him he’ll get most of his motion. Shaw additionally spent 1 / 4 of the 2018 season enjoying second base for the Brewers and can rotate round a bit, spelling the likes of Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio. Younger Rowdy Tellez is his chief competitors because the common first baseman now that Justin Smoak is gone.

Shaw doesn’t care the place he performs, so long as he’s within the lineup. “Position wise it doesn’t matter to me,” he stated. “I pride myself on the last couple years being able to increase my versatility, I got some exposure to second base in 2018, I know I’m not an everyday second baseman, but it if became crunch time or if they needed something in a pinch, I could go over there as well,” he stated.

“Positional flexibility is something that I think benefits me and gives me a little bit more value, so I’m open to moving around wherever they need me to be,” Shaw stated.

“But for the most part, they stated from the beginning that they envisioned me at first base the majority of the time.”

Shaw is aware of supervisor Charlie Montoyo and stated that they had an excellent chat about Toronto and Shaw stated he’s excited to staff up with the staff’s younger stars, who’re amongst probably the most hyped in all of baseball. That latest pitching signing didn’t damper his enthusiasm in any respect both.

“They bring a lot of energy … And (NL Cy Young runner-up Hyun-Jin Ryu) signed just a few days after I signed, so I think the horizon is really bright in Toronto and … the idea of playing with a young team and a team that has a lot of potential in the next year or two was something that stood out to me about the Blue Jays.”

Shaw is in a great spot to rebuild his worth in Toronto, however is arbitration-eligible for 2021.

COMES FROM GOOD PEDIGREE

Travis Shaw’s father, Jeff, was a wonderful Main League participant, making two all-star video games as a reliever and at the moment sits 50th all-time with 203 saves. That sort of pedigree has turn out to be a little bit of a development the place the Blue Jays are involved.

He’s now the fourth participant on the roster who had a father who was an all-star. There are hall-of-famers Vladimir Guerrero and Craig Biggio, the fathers of Vladdy Jr., and Cavan, respectively, former Colorado slugger Dante Bichette, father of Bo, and now the Shaws.

“If you look at that (projected starting Jays infield for 2020), four sons of former all-stars, that’s incredible,” Shaw stated. “I’m sure if it’s happened, I guarantee it hasn’t happened, (often) … only happened once or twice. A lot of these guys grew up around baseball, grew up in clubhouses like myself, so, it’s pretty cool looking at that infield and seeing all second generational Major League players,” Shaw stated.

The elder Shaw performed for the Montreal Expos for practically three seasons, however Travis was too younger to recollect a lot from that point. He does have comfortable recollections of Canada although, significantly his MLB debut, which got here at Toronto in 2015 when he was an emergency fill-in for Boston rather than David Ortiz.

“I just remember how excited I was. I mean, it’s what you dream of as a kid. Ever since you start playing baseball you dream of playing in the Big Leagues and just finally getting that opportunity, it was incredible,” he stated, of going through Aaron Sanchez and the Blue Jays.