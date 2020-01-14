New Channel 4 documentary Unexplained will air Michael Barrymore 999 call about Stuart Lubbock dead

By Lara Keay For Mailonline

Revealed: 12:03 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:13 EST, 14 January 2020

A brand new documentary will air the chilling 999 name created from Michael Barrymore’s dwelling after a physique was discovered floating in his swimming pool.

Stuart Lubbock, 31, was discovered lifeless at Barrymore’s mansion in Roydon, Essex, in 2001.

Nineteen years on, Channel four plans to broadcast the party-goer’s cellphone name that first alerted emergency companies to the tragedy.

The unknown reveller tells of how he had simply stepped out into the TV presenter’s backyard when he noticed Mr Lubbock’s physique.

He rushed over and pulled him out of the pool and informed the decision handler whereas he waited for an ambulance to reach: ‘I feel the geezer’s lifeless mate’.

Barrymore, 67, was arrested in reference to the case six years after Mr Lubbock’s dying however was later launched with out cost. He spent a number of years out of the highlight.

Stuart Lubbock, 31, (proper) was discovered lifeless at Michael Barrymore’s mansion (he’s pictured left on Good Morning Britain in June final yr) in Roydon, Essex, in 2001

An aerial view reveals the swimming pool at Barrymore’s Roydon mansion

The Channel four programme, which has the working title Unexplained, has been 18 months within the making and options never-before-seen materials from contained in the unsolved Essex Police case.

The documentary will embody the decision to the emergency companies from Barrymore’s dwelling alerting them Mr Lubbock’s physique had been discovered within the swimming pool.

Pictured: Stuart Lubbock

Audio of the decision was performed to journalists at a press convention in London right this moment as Channel four unveiled its programming for 2020.

It comes after Barrymore, 67, was pressured to tug out of Dancing on Ice due to an harm.

Channel four director of programmes Ian Katz stated: ‘This exceptional movie, with never-before-seen police proof and unique interviews with these concerned within the investigation, reminds us that, 19 years on, nobody has but been held accountable for the tragedy.’

The programme will piece collectively the views of the Lubbock household, in addition to these of the detectives, forensic pathologists and eyewitnesses to discover what occurred that evening at Barrymore’s Essex bungalow, and the occasions that adopted.

Mr Lubbock’s father, Terry, stated: ‘This documentary is in regards to the questions round what occurred to my son, Stuart Lubbock. Lastly. The story has change into so distorted and confused through the years. A lot has been stated and written.

‘It is time to put all of the details collectively in a single place.’

Channel four commissioning editor Alisa Pomeroy stated: ‘This movie is a reflective piece that tells the story of an unexplained tragedy that unfolded within the glare of an unforgiving media.

‘It sheds gentle on the complicated relationship between superstar, the prison justice system and an omnipotent tabloid press within the early Noughties, however, most of all, it is the deeply shifting story of the Lubbock household’s persevering with quest for solutions and justice, practically 20 years on.’

Barrymore final yr spoke out in regards to the dying of Mr Lubbock, telling Piers Morgan’s ITV present Life Tales that he ‘could not be extra sorry’ for his behaviour that evening, and that he’s ‘100 per cent harmless’.