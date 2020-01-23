New Comcast Bundle Deal Includes 24/7 Live-In Technical Support

CHICAGO—In response to ongoing complaints of sudden outages and subpar customer support response occasions, cable supplier Comcast debuted a brand new bundle deal Thursday that features 24/7 live-in technical assist. “After analyzing customer feedback, we’ve realized that expecting our customers to set aside a six-hour block to be home every week is unrealistic, so we’re sending some of our best people to stay on their couches,” stated Comcast head of market technique Travis Porter, noting that higher-tier packages additionally embrace an optionally available air mattress or cot. “Whenever you need assistance with your cable, phone, or internet, your live-in technician will walk into your living room to help answer any questions. We should note that his or her English may not be great, so we do ask our customers to be patient. Additionally, we recommend customers not to stack a bunch of stuff on top of the technician in order to prevent overheating.” Comcast confirmed that, along with the month-to-month charge, prospects would even be answerable for paying a month-to-month activation price to cowl any dietary wants.