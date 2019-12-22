New Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle vows that Big Ben will chime Britain’s historic EU departure 

50 MPs signed an early day movement for Elizabeth Tower bell to sound at 11pm on January 31

The brand new Home of Commons Speaker has mentioned that Large Ben can ring out for Brexit, marking a change in course to his predecessor John Bercow.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has pledged to not let his personal political beliefs impair his time within the chair, and would enable the well-known bell to sound ‘if MPs want to try this’.

The choice on whether or not the bells chime is within the arms of the Home of Commons Fee, which Sir Lindsay now chairs.

Following Boris Johnson’s current win within the Commons over the Brexit Invoice’s second studying, the UK seems on target to go away the EU by 11pm on January 31.

Sir Lindsay, who has needed to resign all affiliation with the Labour Occasion to take up the put up and afterwards, mentioned Britain’s departure can be a ‘vital second’.

His constituency of Chorley, Lancs, voted Depart by a majority of virtually 57 per cent.

His feedback mark a transparent break from the strategy of ex-Speaker John Bercow, who since stepping down has described Brexit as Britain’s greatest mistake for the reason that Second World Conflict.

The previous Conservative MP was a part of a committee which final yr blocked a bid for Large Ben to chime on the unique exit date of March 29.

Mr Bercow was additionally accused of serving to to facilitate an anti-Brexit coup with rulings that allowed backbenchers to drive the Authorities’s hand.

The 160-year-old clock tower that homes the bell is at the moment present process a £60million restoration as a part of a refurbishment of the complete Parliamentary property

Dame Eleanor Laing, one other of Mr Bercow’s deputies, steered he had ‘strayed’ from the rule of legislation in selections he took over Brexit.

Greater than 50 MPs have signed an early day movement calling for Large Ben to ring out at 11pm on Jan 31.

Talking in right now’s Telegraph, Sir Lindsay mentioned: ‘If the Home desires to do it, the Home will do it.

‘I am unsure whether or not it will likely be at that stage within the constructing work that it might ring but when that is what the Home desires, I am not going to face in the way in which due to my view. My view does not matter.’

The 160-year-old clock tower that homes the bell is at the moment present process a £60million restoration as a part of a refurbishment of the complete Parliamentary property.

Work on the the Elizabeth Tower – because the construction is formally identified – started in early 2017 and is anticipated to be accomplished throughout the subsequent two years.

However due to development staff working so near the bells, the same old quarter-hourly chimes have been silenced, with the bongs solely being heard on particular events, together with New Yr’s Eve.