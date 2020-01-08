New Data Shows AEW Averages Over 1 Million Viewers Per Week

Tv rankings and viewership numbers matter in an enormous method for the Wednesday Night time Wars. AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT are going head-to-head on the eight:00 PM EST hour, however the numbers we get the subsequent day are just the start of the story.

The numbers that roll in initially are the in a single day numbers. That doesn’t account for all the viewership a present will get. Selection has a really fascinating article that breaks down the precise Dwell 7 viewing numbers and demographics for each Wednesday evening professional wrestling exhibits.

It’s stated within the article that AEW Dynamite will get 1.2 million viewers inside the first seven days of this system. Comparatively WWE NXT pulls in 972,000 viewers.

It’s stated that AEW Dynamite averages 654,000 within the coveted 18-49 demographic with WWE NXT pulling in 438,000. Each of these numbers symbolize a big bounce from the common in a single day rankings with a 32% and 20% improve respectively.