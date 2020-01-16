News TV SHOWS

New Details On Rocky Johnson’s Passing

January 17, 2020
1 Min Read

Rocky Johnson handed away yesterday. He was 75 years previous and tons of persons are mourning the loss. He was an excellent man who modified loads concerning the professional wrestling enterprise. Now we all know a bit extra concerning the occasions resulting in his demise.

The Related Press reviews that Johnson was coping with an sickness just lately as said by Brian Blair. The thought was that he may have been affected by the flu, however it obtained a lot worse.

Blair said, “He was just under the weather, he thought he had the flu or something. I said, ‘You, need to get checked out, Rocky.’ He said he’d be OK. Then he missed this Sunday, a few days ago. When I talked to him again, he said he still wasn’t feeling good and he still missed church. He still didn’t get checked out. I talked to Sheila and she said he was just being stubborn. He died at home, today.”

Vince McMahon, Triple H and extra have commented on this horrible loss to the professional wrestling world. Rocky Johnson could be gone, however he won’t ever be forgotten. RIP.



Growth goes the dynamite!

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment