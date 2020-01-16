New Details On Rocky Johnson’s Passing

Rocky Johnson handed away yesterday. He was 75 years previous and tons of persons are mourning the loss. He was an excellent man who modified loads concerning the professional wrestling enterprise. Now we all know a bit extra concerning the occasions resulting in his demise.

The Related Press reviews that Johnson was coping with an sickness just lately as said by Brian Blair. The thought was that he may have been affected by the flu, however it obtained a lot worse.

Blair said, “He was just under the weather, he thought he had the flu or something. I said, ‘You, need to get checked out, Rocky.’ He said he’d be OK. Then he missed this Sunday, a few days ago. When I talked to him again, he said he still wasn’t feeling good and he still missed church. He still didn’t get checked out. I talked to Sheila and she said he was just being stubborn. He died at home, today.”

Vince McMahon, Triple H and extra have commented on this horrible loss to the professional wrestling world. Rocky Johnson could be gone, however he won’t ever be forgotten. RIP.