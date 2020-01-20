New Details Revealed About Jen Harley’s Alleged Attack On ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Days after it first got here to mild, we’re now studying extra about Jen Harley‘s alleged in-home assault on Ronnie Ortiz-Magro… and it ain’t fairly.

Simply because the Jersey Shore star was on the time of the assault, Ronnie is reportedly nonetheless confused as to why Jen was even there within the first place. He says he did not inform her to swing by his place or come over on the night time of the alleged altercation, which occurred final weekend.

Associated: Snooki Shares Cryptic Put up Following ‘Jersey Shore’ Exit…

Based on TMZ, insiders within the actuality TV star’s camp “find it puzzling” why his ex would even present up within the first place, contemplating she is the one with the restraining order in opposition to him.

Moreover, upon investigation of the scene of the alleged assault — which was carried out with eyeliner, BTW (!!!) — legislation enforcement sources are telling the outlet they now imagine Jen should’ve had simple entry into Ronnie’s home. There was no signal of compelled entry or any damaged home windows or something like that, so the cops assume his child momma used a key that should’ve nonetheless labored to realize entry to the fact TV mainstay’s Las Vegas dwelling.

Scary, scary stuff, particularly contemplating the accidents he walked away with following the altercation. (You may see photos of these facial accidents HERE.)

” width=”860″> These two had to have been blissful collectively in some unspecified time in the future… proper? / (c) Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

The media outlet spoke to Jen’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, about why Ariana Sky‘s mom was even in Ron-Ron’s dwelling within the first place. Bloom supplied up a legalese response, although, finally acknowledging that was one thing greatest left for a court docket of legislation (beneath):

“You ask a good question, and there is a good answer, but we will be presenting her position in court, not in the media … [Jen] has not been served with any restraining order, and any contact the two had in recent weeks would be a clear violation of the restraining order against Ronnie.”

Even when it’s allegedly initiated by Jen coming into Ronnie’s dwelling with out him figuring out or accepting?! Guess we’ll simply have to attend for this entire factor to play out in court docket.

Associated: Deena Cortese Is Not Her For All You Mommy Shamers!

What we do know is that this entire incident actually goes in opposition to Harley’s preliminary plans for 2020! Keep in mind how simply three weeks in the past the younger mother was adamant about leaving her ex and all that drama behind in 2019? A lot for that, it might seem… guess in their very own particular methods, each of those two are again on their bull s**t!!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

Sound OFF together with your feedback down within the part (beneath)…