News

New DOOM Eternal trailer arriving tomorrow

January 13, 2020
2 Min Read

Nintendo Swap

My Nintendo News Admin

By My Nintendo Information Admin

1 Remark on New DOOM Everlasting trailer arriving tomorrow

It has been some time however we’re lastly being handled to a brand new Doom Everlasting trailer tomorrow, which is certain to be explosive. Bethesda says the trailer will arrive at 12.30pm japanese time tomorrow. Doom Everlasting was scheduled to launch late final yr, however the builders determined it wanted slightly extra time within the oven. We will see the fruits of their labour tomorrow afternoon.

Official Trailer 2 for DOOM Everlasting arrives tomorrow at 12:30pm ET.

The countdown begins tomorrow at 11am ET: https://t.co/HUhnayk1M1 pic.twitter.com/G7z6NOKWgO

— Bethesda (@bethesda) January 13, 2020


One remark

  1. Pingback: New DOOM Everlasting trailer arriving tomorrow | oathful

Depart a Reply

Fill in your particulars beneath or click on an icon to log in:

Gravatar

WordPress.com Logo


You’re commenting utilizing your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Google photo


You’re commenting utilizing your Google account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Twitter picture


You’re commenting utilizing your Twitter account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Facebook photo


You’re commenting utilizing your Fb account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment