January 9, 2020 | eight:27pm

The Subaru what?

A brand new Subaru version referred to as the Forester Final Customised Package Particular version — or the F—ks version — was unveiled this week at an automotive present in Singapore, Autoblog reported.

Subaru has not addressed whether or not the acronym was an intentional market ploy — or if the initials have been unintended.

Other than the head-turning identify, Prime Gear Philippines reported the automobile options “striking blue body paint” and purple accent traces down the aspect of the automobile.

The gear-head web site additionally notes the automobile sits decrease to the bottom and options blacked-out headlamps.

The seats are coated in suede and leather-based, with purple stitching up the edges.