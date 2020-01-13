New Grand Hero Travant: King of Thracia joins Fire Emblem Heroes

When you’re a fan of Gothw and 776 you may need to maintain your eyes open for Brigandine which arrived to the Change on March (?) alongside with Langrisser 1 2 Remaster



And sure, I’m additionally hoping for an Echoes remake of these two since SoV was completely wonderful.



Notice that I haven’t performed any of the japanese-exclusive video games so I didn’t contact Gaiden when SoV got here out and the twist with Rudolph was a welcome one.