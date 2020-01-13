New Grand Hero Travant: King of Thracia joins Fire Emblem Heroes

A brand new Grand Hero, Travant: King of Thracia, has been added to Particular Maps in Hearth Emblem Heroes. Initially from Hearth Emblem: Family tree of the Holy Warfare, the King of Thracia can now function your ally within the cell sport. In the meantime, 5★ Heroes who appeared earlier than the beginning of E-book II are showing as focus Heroes on this week’s summoning focus revival.

