New Guatemala President Cuts Ties With Venezuela: State Media

Guatemala’s new president mentioned the nation’s closing its embassy in Caracas (File)

Guatemala Metropolis:

Guatemala’s new President Alejandro Giammattei mentioned on Thursday his nation was slicing diplomatic ties with Venezuela and shutting its embassy in Caracas, the Central American nation’s state information company reported.

“We have instructed the foreign minister that the only person left in the embassy in Venezuela should return, and that we definitively end relations with the government of Venezuela,” the company often known as AGN quoted Giammattei as saying. “We are going to close the embassy.”

The conservative Giammattei, who took workplace on Tuesday, had already indicated he would minimize ties upon assuming energy.

