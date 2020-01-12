New HBO series McMillions reveals how ex-cop scammed $24M from McDonald’s Monopoly game piece scam

HBO’s upcoming six-part documentary, McMillions, brings to the small display the surprising, true story of a former police officer who bilked McDonald’s out of greater than $24million in Monopoly prizes and money for greater than 10 years.

The documentary, from government producer Mark Wahlberg, is predicated on an in-depth, 2018 Day by day Beast article concerning the rip-off, which concerned the quick meals big’s well-liked promotional contest primarily based on the board sport of the identical title.

In McMillions, viewers will learn the way former cop-turned-security auditor Jerome Jacobsen exploited his place as head of safety at Simon Advertising – the corporate which dealt with all of McDonald’s promotions on the time – to steal profitable McDonald’s Monopoly sport items from the pile, earlier than they may very well be randomly hooked up to meals packaging.

Jerome Jacobsen stole the profitable sport items and offered them for a share of the prize cash. He was convicted of mail fraud and conspiracy and sentenced to 3 years in federal jail

Jacobsen was stated to have achieved this by swiping the profitable items whereas utilizing the airport rest room – the one place he might keep away from the watchful eyes of the feminine auditor he was with – on the best way to the manufacturing facility the place the sport items could be hooked up to the packaging. He would then change them with common sport items, or ‘commons.’

Jacobsen would then promote the prize-winning sport items to individuals who would then money them in for enormous six- or seven-figure checks, which Jacobsen would later take a portion of.

In a McMillions trailer, it is stated that: ‘From 1989 to 2001, there have been virtually no reliable million greenback winners’ of the McDonald’s Monopoly sport.

Among the many individuals who paid Jacobsen – or ‘Uncle Jerry’ – for profitable Monopoly items have been stated to be a cocaine trafficker, housewives, a Mormon father of 5, and even a supposed mobster – Gennaro Colombo, who claimed that he was tied to New York’s Colombo crime household.

Colombo ‘received’ a Dodge Viper with Jacobsen’s assist and went on to be featured in a McDonald’s Monopoly business that ran in 1995.

He was stated to have helped Jacobsen take the rip-off to the subsequent stage, following an opportunity encounter on the airport.

Jacobsen gave a sport piece value a Dodge Viper to supposed gangster Jerry Colombo (pictured) who went on to look in a 1995 McDonald’s Monopoly business

The FBI was tipped off concerning the rip-off in 2000 and spent a 12 months investigating it, earlier than in the end charging 52 folks – together with Jacobsen – with mail fraud and conspiracy

Colombo’s spouse, Robin, instructed the Day by day Beast that she believed one in every of his kinfolk tipped off the FBI about what Jacobsen was doing in 2000, two years after Colombo died in a automotive accident.

The tip led to a year-long FBI investigation which was referred to as Operation ‘Last Reply’ – in a nod to the favored TV sport present Who Desires to be a Millionaire – that led to Jacobsen and 7 others being arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud in August 2001.

All instructed, 52 folks have been indicted on the conspiracy costs, in response to the New York Submit.

The trial on the fees started on September 10, 2001, in Florida.

Jacobsen stated that he stole his first profitable McDonald’s Monopoly sport piece – value $25,000 – in 1989, simply ‘to see if I might do it,’ and gave it to his brother-in-law.

It wasn’t till 1995 that he started working the rip-off in earnest, primarily based on the idea that McDonald’s was already rigging the sport to exclude Canadian winners.

At one level, Jacobsen allegedly despatched a $1million profitable sport piece to St. Jude Youngsters’s Analysis Hospital, which McDonald’s honored, regardless of a prohibition towards transferring sport items.

Throughout his trial testimony, Jacobsen, then 59, stated: ‘All I can inform you is I made the largest mistake of my life.’

He was sentenced to 3 years and one month in federal jail.

McMillions premieres on HBO on February three and combines archival footage and firsthand accounts from FBI brokers, McDonald’s executives, attorneys and prize winners, amongst others, who participated in – knowingly or unknowingly – or unraveling the rip-off.