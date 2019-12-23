New images of foldable phone named after Pablo Escobar include a priest blessing the device

New pictures of a smartphone designed by the brother of an notorious Colombian drug lord emerged on Monday.

Earlier this month, Roberto Escobar unveiled his $349 Pablo Escobar Fold 1 that boasts two 7.Eight-inch screens, folds right into a pill and is alleged to be ‘unbreakable’.

The photographs embody a picture of a priest blessing the machine and Roberto holding his creation whereas standing subsequent to a portrait of his lifeless brother.

Pablo Escobar led the Medellin Cartel in Columbia and died by gunshot throughout a police standoff in 1993.

Though Roberto Escobar was the previous accountant and co-founder of the Medellin Cartel, he has walked away from the household enterprise to start out a expertise enterprise.

The Pablo Escobar Fold 1 is an Android 9.zero smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Eight Sequence CPU that folds out right into a pill.

The smartphone made by Escobar Inc,

was designed in USA and is being manufactured in Hong Kong, that includes distinctive expertise and design – and the preliminary manufacturing run is restricted to 100,000 telephones.

Escobar mentioned, ‘I’ve made one of many first foldable smartphones on the earth. Due to efficient manufacturing and no particular offers with retailers, we’ve got been in a position to maintain prices low as in comparison with different producers.’

‘The Escobar Fold 1 is the very best smartphone on the earth proper now.’

It options two 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel cameras, in addition to two 7.Eight-inch AMOLED screens.

The handset is designed with a Fingerprint Scanner, Loudspeaker, Doc Editor, HD Sound and Noise Cancellation.

The brand new pictures deliver the foldable telephone to life, because the set features a priest blessing one of many gadgets, Roberto holding his creation and the bundle during which the smartphone shall be delivered in when it’s formally launched

‘The official Escobar Fold 1 smartphone is all the time able to fold,’ reads the outline on Escobar’s official web site.

‘Think about a actuality, the place you possibly can ease fold your telephone right into a pill.’

‘That is now doable, thanks for the Escobar Fold 1.’

And he notes that the telephone will ship totally free to wherever on the earth.

Though most would assume this foldable telephone could be a contender for the Samsung Galaxy Fold, however Escobar has his sights set on Apple.

He mentioned he ‘reduce the networks and retailers’, with the objective of attractive iOS customers and ‘beat Apple’ -which he mentioned is scamming clients.

‘I’ve instructed many individuals that I might beat Apple and I’ll. I reduce the networks and retailers, to promote to clients telephones that may fold for less than $349, telephones which in shops price 1000’s of by Samsung and others. That is my objective, to beat Apple, and by doing it myself like I all the time have.’

He additionally has plans to file a $30 billion class-action lawsuit in opposition to the Cupertino firm on January 6, 2020 for being ‘scammers’ and ‘dishonest the individuals and promoting nugatory telephones’, Escobar instructed DigitalTrends.

As for the Pablo Escobar Fold 1, he mentioned it’s unbreakable and harder than the Samsung Galaxy Fold, as it’s ‘manufactured from a particular sort of plastic’ that’s ‘very tough to interrupt’

The smartphone, in response to Escobar, was designed round offering customers with higher safety.

It options ‘particular safety’ that makes it onerous to scan by way of Bluetooth or for the federal government to entry, and it’ll additionally function a ‘skinny layer of metallic’ that blocks RFID and ‘different communications.’

The smartphone, in response to Escobar, was designed round offering customers with higher safety