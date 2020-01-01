News TV SHOWS

New Impact Wrestling World Title Belt Revealed

January 2, 2020
Influence Wrestling is ringing within the new 12 months with Sami Callihan as their champion. He’ll face Tessa Blanchard at Laborious To Kill, however Callihan shall be defending a newly up to date title.

Callihan revealed the brand new and up to date Influence World Title on social media. He credited this new title to Influence Wrestling loving him a lot.

Influence Wrestling loves me a lot… they received me a NEW f*cking belt.

Black & Crimson like my coronary heart. #TheDRAW

You possibly can try the brand new title under. It’s a reasonably good look and in addition matches in with the colour scheme of their new AXS TV residence properly.

