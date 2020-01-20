January 20, 2020 | 11:35am

An off-duty New Jersey police officer fatally shot himself within the head after crashing his SUV into two parked autos — and as first-responders have been getting ready to free him from the wreck, officers stated.

The 39-year-old Roselle Park cop misplaced management of his SUV about midday Sunday on Broad Road in Matawan and struck the 2 autos earlier than partially rolling over, Chris Swendeman, spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Workplace, instructed The Put up.

“As first responders left the vehicle to get equipment to help with the extraction, the driver located a firearm and fatally shot himself,” Swendeman stated in an e-mail.

The officer has been recognized as Edward Nortrup, a resident of Aberdeen, NJ, in accordance with NJ.com.

Roselle Park Police Chief Daniel McCaffery didn’t say if Nortrup used his service weapon, including that the county prosecutor’s workplace is investigating the capturing.

“We are grieving as a department for the loss of our officer,” McCaffery stated.

The officer was a 13-year veteran of the power who served within the Detective Bureau and was a member of the Union County Emergency Response Workforce, in accordance with a submit on the division’s Fb web page.

There have been 17 police suicides final 12 months and 37 since 2016 within the Backyard State, in accordance with NJ.com.

The state Legal professional Basic’s Workplace not too long ago launched the New Jersey Resiliency Program for Legislation Enforcement, which would require each officer by the tip of 2022 to attend a two-day coaching session on psychological well being.

“This is training that is necessary with the epidemic of law enforcement suicides nationwide,” McCaffery stated. “We welcome any training that allows out officers to cope with the stresses of our jobs as best that we can.”

The top of the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Affiliation stated a name a few cop’s suicide is the worst type they’ll get.

“I always feel like this is preventable. It’s not like a line-of-duty of death. There’s always danger out there but these are the deaths that are hard because somehow we missed this guy and didn’t get him help,” Patrick Colligan instructed New Jersey 101.5.