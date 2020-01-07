January 7, 2020 | 9:15am | Up to date January 7, 2020 | 9:17am

A New Jersey boy was left with traumatic mind harm after he was whacked within the head by a swinging golf membership at Dick’s Sporting Items, a lawsuit towards the retail big fees.

Tiffany Fields says she was along with her 12-year-old son, Colt, at an outpost of the shop in Cumberland Mall on Oct. 7, 2017, when the incident occurred in a “golf club fitting room,” NJ.com reported Monday.

The Vineland mother says in her go well with, filed in New Jersey Superior Courtroom, that her son was knocked unconscious when one other minor who was swinging a golf membership hit the boy within the head.

Based on the lawsuit, there was no worker supervision within the space the place clients are allowed to check swing the golf golf equipment earlier than shopping for them.

Fields’ son wanted medical rehabilitation following the incident and can want future remedy, claims the go well with, which is in search of damages plus pursuits and legal professional’s charges, the information outlet reported.

Gina Calabria, an legal professional for Dick’s Sporting Items, positioned the blame on Fields in a submitting responding to the go well with.

Fields is “guilty of contributory negligence,” claimed Calabria, who additionally denied the allegation that the shop encourages clients to “test” golf golf equipment by taking swings, NJ.com reported.

The legal professional for the out of doors and looking gear store additionally argued within the court docket papers that the case was filed outdoors of the statute of limitations and requested for it to be tossed.