“New Journey”: Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal Continue Centre’s J&K Outreach

Union Minister Smriti Irani was amongst these to go to Jammu right now

Srinagar/New Delhi:

A gaggle of Union Ministers, together with Smriti Irani and Piyush Goyal, visited 9 locations throughout the Jammu area right now, because the centre’s week-long outreach effort – which comes over 5 months after Jammu and Kashmir’s particular standing below Article 370 was withdrawn and it was positioned below a safety lockdown – entered its second day. Textiles Minister Ms Irani visited Reasi, the place she claimed a “new journey” had begun within the former state. In the meantime Mr Goyal, the Commerce Minister, was in Jammu, the place he stated the centre would supply an financial bundle to assist native industries flourish.

Along with Ms Irani and Mr Goyal, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Anurag Thakur, G Muraleedharan, Jitendra Singh, RK Dodha and Ashwini Choubey had been a part of right now’s programme.

“…very happy at the progress (of development) that I have seen on the ground… will soon come out with an industrial package… hope to see investment in Kashmir,” Piyush Goyal informed reporters at Jammu Airport earlier than returning to Delhi.

“A new journey has started in Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a Union Territory… Prime Minister Narendra Modi has plans to establish IITs and IIMs…” Ms Irani was quoted by information company ANI.

The programme, criticised by the Congress for example of the BJP-led central authorities’s “double standards” – opposition leaders have been stopped from visiting whereas overseas MPs and diplomats have been allowed – will see 36 ministers go to greater than 60 areas throughout the union territory.

The Congress’s Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was twice stopped from visiting the area final yr, stated the outreach was an “attempt to mislead the country and world”.

“This is the 3rd attempt by the centre to mislead the country and the world. One attempt was made last year and another this year… they chose a few MPs from countries of their choice… only from parties aligned with BJP ideology… the result was nothing,” he stated.

Jammu and Kashmir positioned below a safety lockdown after Article 370 was withdrawn in August

Left chief Mohammed Tarigami, who’s amongst a number of leaders from the area nonetheless below detention or home arrest because the centre appears to stifle protests, can also be amongst these to have criticised the outreach.

“When you change a place to a prison… not allowing political activity (or) parliamentarian to visit… allowing senior leaders to talk… if there is development then why do they feel shy?” Mr Tarigami requested.

A listing containing particulars of the visits, accessed by HEARALPUBLICIST, reveals that greater than 50 journeys have been deliberate for Jammu and solely eight for Srinagar.

A senior BJP chief informed HEARALPUBLICIST earlier: “When we do not meet people, there is criticism we are isolating Jammu and Kashmir. And when we do, then also eyebrows are raised”.

On Friday Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed his ministers to unfold a message of growth, with a give attention to rural areas.

With inputs from ANI, PTI