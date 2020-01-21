New Leak Suggests May 2020 Launch for SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

THQ Nordic nonetheless has but to unveil a launch date for SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Backside – Rehydrated. But, it appears another person is doing so within the writer’s stead. A brand new Nintendo infographic masking upcoming Swap releases appears to function a leaked launch date for the remake. Supposedly, SpongeBob SquarePants followers will discover themselves certain for Bikini Backside in only a few quick months on Could 22nd.

Different dates on Nintendo’s infographic are correct. As an illustration, Darksiders Genesis, one other THQ Nordic manufacturing, does certainly come to consoles on February 14th. This seemingly suggests the Battle for Bikini Backside date can also be appropriate, although THQ Nordic has not confirmed as a lot. Regardless, there at present exists no phrase as as to whether the remake will launch concurrently throughout all platforms.

THQ Nordic introduced the return of Battle for Bikini Backside final summer time. Such a transfer is the writer’s first step in reviving traditional Nickelodeon adventures. In sharing this information in 2018, THQ Nordic expressed a need to carry again a protracted record of properties, together with Danny Phantom, Rugrats, Rocket Energy, and The Wild Thornberrys. What’s on the playing cards following the upcoming SpongeBob launch stays a thriller at current.

Battle for Bikini Backside isn’t returning with out a lot to indicate for it, both. There are two very costly Collector’s Editions set to launch. One is the $150 Shiny Version, which is able to include a SpongeBob figurine, six lithographs, and socks. The F.U.N. Version serves as one other, much more pricier choice. For $300, costumers can get their fingers on every thing within the Shiny Version, in addition to Sandy and Patrick collectible figurines, and a set of Tiki Keyrings.

