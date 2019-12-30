New line of Doctor Who T-shirts launched to mark series 12

It’s solely a matter of days till followers are reunited with Jodie Whittaker and her companions for extra adventures in time and house – and BBC Studios has introduced that it’ll mark the brand new collection with a particular assortment of T-shirts.

The ten unique Physician Who T-shirts will probably be launched by retailer Forbidden Planet.

Every T-shirt will probably be themed round a distinct episode from the collection, and will probably be obtainable to pre-order for £15.99 the morning after the corresponding episode’s transmission.

The hit sci-fi present returns to BBC One on 1st January at 6:55pm for a New 12 months’s Day particular named Spyfall, with subsequent episodes broadcasting each Sunday.

Jodie Whittaker returns to the Tardis for her second run of adventures because the Thirteenth Physician and can as soon as once more be joined by associates Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Graham (Bradley Walsh).

Anita Majhu, senior licensing supervisor at BBC Studios, mentioned: “This is such an exciting line and we’re thrilled to be offering Doctor Who fans the opportunity to be a part of the new series in this way.”

Anthony Garnon, licensing & particular initiatives supervisor at Forbidden Planet, mentioned the launch had taken “months of behind the scenes planning and co-ordination.”

T-shirts will probably be obtainable to pre-order on-line at ForbiddenPlanet.com and will probably be priced at £15.99 RRP