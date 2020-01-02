New Map Issued “Accurately Depicts Sovereign Territory”: Foreign Ministry

“Our map accurately depicts the sovereign territory of India”: Raveesh Kumar mentioned at a media briefing

New Delhi:

India on Thursday mentioned the brand new map issued by it in November 2019 precisely depicts its sovereign territory and it has in no method revised its boundary with Nepal.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar made the assertion whereas responding to a query on whether or not the Kalapani border subject was mentioned between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli throughout their telephonic dialog on Wednesday.

PM Modi on Wednesday held telephone conversations with prime leaders of Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and The Maldives, conveying New 12 months greetings and emphasising India’s dedication to regional peace and safety in addition to the ”neighbourhood first” coverage.

Nepal had in November mentioned the Kalapani space located within the nation’s far-West lies throughout the Nepalese boundary, after India issued new political maps reportedly exhibiting the area as a part of its territory.

“Our map accurately depicts the sovereign territory of India. The new map has in no manner revised our boundary with Nepal,” Raveesh Kumar mentioned at a media briefing on Thursday.

“The boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing under the existing mechanism. We reiterate our commitment to find a solution through dialogue in the spirit of our close and friendly bilateral relations,” he mentioned.

Raveesh Kumar mentioned no official remark has been obtained from the Nepalese facet on the matter.