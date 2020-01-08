January Eight, 2020 | 11:07am

Osiel Ernesto Rico and his father, 32-year-old Jorge Rico-Ruvira New Mexico State Police

A Three-year-old New Mexico boy vanished from Roswell over the weekend — and authorities are ramping up the search after his mother was discovered useless, based on native authorities.

Osiel Ernesto Rico was final seen at a house on East Forest Avenue on Sunday, and believed to be within the firm of his father, Jorge Rico-Ruvira, 32, who may be headed to Mexico, based on authorities and a brand new report.

Two days later, the physique of his mom, Isela Mauricio Sanchez, 27, was found inside the house — and police are investigating her loss of life as a murder, the Roswell Police Division mentioned in a press release posted to Fb Tuesday night time.

Rico-Ruvira is taken into account the prime suspect within the slaying, police mentioned.

Police didn’t say how Sanchez was killed.

Roswell police spokesman Todd Wildermuth informed The Albuquerque Journal that officers are scouring the world for Rico-Ruvira — who might try to cross the border along with his toddler son.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Osiel Tuesday afternoon. He and his father are believed to be touring in a maroon 2003 GMC Yukon SUV with a turquoise New Mexico license plate: MNF231.

The toddler is “believed to be in danger if not located,” police mentioned.

Osiel is all smiles in a photograph hooked up to a press launch issued by New Mexico State Police. He’s sporting Nike sneakers, blue denims and a grey T-shirt imprinted with a tie and suspenders.

The tot is 2-foot-6 and round 40 kilos with brown hair and brown eyes.

His father is 5-foot-Eight and 150 kilos with brown eyes and black hair.

“Many details are still unknown and under investigation,” authorities mentioned within the launch. “However, of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Osiel Ernesto Rico.”