New My Hero One’s Justice 2 trailer

January 14, 2020
Nintendo Change

The subsequent My Hero One’s Justice recreation is Nintendo Change certain this yr and Bandai Namco’s advertising and marketing for the motion title has began. At present the corporate has uploaded a brand new trailer displaying loads of excessive motion as you’d anticipate from Deku. My Hero One’s Justice 2 arrives on the Nintendo Change right here within the west on 13th March and you’ll preorder a somewhat good particular version on the Bandai Namco retailer.

