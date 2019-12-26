“New NPR Questions Related To NRC, Government Conspiracy”: Congress

It is a conspiracy of the federal government to current NRC within the garb of NPR, Ajay Maken stated (File)

New Delhi:

The Congress on Thursday claimed that particulars collected from the recent questions included within the Nationwide Inhabitants Register are linked to the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC), and are a part of a conspiracy by the federal government to push residents’ record within the “garb of NPR”.

The NPR – an information base linked to inhabitants census- introduced by the federal government on Tuesday, requires individuals to declare the “date and place of birth of both parents” for the primary time. Within the final NPR, information was collected on 15 standards. This time information on 21 factors can be collected. These embrace final place of residence, passport quantity, Aadhaar ID, Voter ID card quantity, drivers’ license quantity and cell phone quantity, which weren’t requested earlier than.

“In this (NPR), a person like me might have a problem- if a person like me is asked where your father and mother were born, my parents were born in Pakistan. Where will I get their details,” Congress chief Akay Maken stated at a press convention immediately.

“Then there is another provision that infringes upon our right to privacy. They ask, ‘if available’, provide Aadhaar number, mobile number, voter id number, driving licence number. What is the need for licence number, Aadhaar number and my phone number in (proving) usual residence,” he added.

“Many BJP leaders are saying that folks could be requested to supply these particulars ‘voluntarily’. I want to draw your attention- it’s written ‘if obtainable’. So should you say no, it means you do not have your Aadhaar quantity. Can I say I haven’t got my cellular quantity? Nowhere it’s written that it’s voluntary. So those that do not give these particulars can be marked, and they might be omitted from the NRC which can be ready on NPR’s foundation.

“The questions they’ve added now, all these questions are associated to NRC, and under no circumstances the questions they’ve added are required for normal residence definition.

“This is a conspiracy of the government to present NRC in the garb of NPR,” he added.

After the NRC was applied in Assam earlier this yr, excluding 19 lakh individuals, House Minister Amit Shah had stated that comparable train can be carried out in your entire nation to weed out unlawful immigrants. Nonetheless, earlier this week, after violence protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Legislation and NRC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Shah, in separate interviews, stated there had been no dialogue on nationwide residents’ record.

Mr Shah on Tuesday stated there isn’t any hyperlink between the NPR and the controversial NRC. “NPR is register of population, NRC is register of citizens. There is no link between the two and the two have different processes,” he had stated in an interview with information company ANI.