New on Netflix in February 2020: To All The Boys 2 and more

To All The Boys: P.S. I Nonetheless Love You – Noah Centineo, Lana Condor – Photograph Credit score: Netflix / Bettina Strauss
Netflix shared the complete record of latest reveals and flicks coming to the streaming service in February 2020, together with To All The Boys: P.S. I Nonetheless Love You, Locke and Key, Narcos: Mexico season 2 and extra.
To All The Boys: P.S. I Nonetheless Love You goes to be the largest new launch of the month. The sequel to the Netflix hit movie To All The Boys I’ve Cherished Earlier than premieres on Netflix on Feb. 12, simply in time for Valentine’s Day. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are again as Lara Jean and Peter, America’s favourite teen couple.
Will their relationship stand as much as the take a look at from an outdated pal, John Ambrose McClaren, performed by Jordan Fisher? We’ll see in a number of weeks!
The month will get off to a little bit of a gradual begin. There are a bunch of older films coming to the streaming service on Feb. 1, together with A Unhealthy Mothers Christmas, Again to the Future Half III, The Pocket book, Police Academy, Expensive John, Purple Rain, Intercourse and the Metropolis 2, and extra. A few of these films will likely be nice for Valentine’s Day.
The month begins to select up on Friday, Feb. 7 when Netflix releases one of the crucial anticipated new reveals of the yr Locke & Key. The brand new authentic collection follows the Locke household who, after the loss of life of the patriarch, strikes again to their father’s childhood dwelling, often known as Keyhouse. The home is stuffed with magical keys, which opens the Locke household right into a world of magic and thriller.
Then, the month of latest reveals and flicks actually will get good. On Feb. 9, Higher Name Saul season four will likely be added to Netflix, and that’s simply in time to binge-watch the season earlier than season 5 premieres on Feb. 23.
Narcos: Mexico returns with new episodes on Thursday, Feb. 13. After the loss of life of Agent Kiki Camarena on the finish of the primary season, the US is predicted to extend its push into the Mexican drug commerce.
Later within the month, we get to see a bunch of latest Netflix authentic reveals, together with Gentefied (Feb. 21), I Am Not Okay With This (Feb. 26), Altered Carbon season 2 (Feb. 27), and Queen Sono (Feb. 28).
On the Netflix authentic film facet, followers will likely be happy to see a brand new Pokemon film, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Again—Evolution, on Feb. 27. At some point later, Netflix provides All The Brilliant Locations starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith.
Netflix new releases: February 2020
Feb. 1
A Unhealthy Mothers Christmas
A Little Princess
Again to the Future Half III
Blade Runner: The Remaining Minimize
Heart Stage
Cookie’s Fortune
Expensive John
The Soiled Dozen
Soiled Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
The Pocket book
The Different Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Project
Police Academy three: Again in Coaching
Police Academy four: Residents on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Project: Miami Seashore
Police Academy 6: Metropolis Below Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Film 2
Intercourse and the Metropolis 2
Feb. three
Sordo
Group Kaylie: Half three
Feb. four
Religion, Hope & Love
She Did That
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Nice!
Feb. 5
Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
#cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
Feb. 6
Cagaster of an Insect Cage
Feb. 7
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2
Horse Lady
Locke & Key
My Holo Love
Who Killed Malcolm X?
Feb. eight
The Coldest Sport
Feb. 9
Higher Name Saul: Season four
Captain Underpants Epic Alternative-o-Rama
Polaroid
Feb. 11
Good Time
CAMINO A ROMA
Q Ball
Feb. 12
Anna Karenina
To All of the Boys: P.S. I Nonetheless Love You
Feb. 13
Dragon Quest Your Story
Love is Blind
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
Feb. 14
Cable Women: Remaining Season
Isi & Ossi
A Shaun the Sheep Film: Farmageddon
Feb. 15
Starship Troopers
Feb. 17
The Increasing Universe of Ashley Garcia
Feb. 19
Chef Present: Quantity three
Feb. 20
Spectros
Feb. 21
A Haunted Home
Infants
Gentefied
Glitch Techs
Puerta 7
System Crasher
Feb. 22
Lady On The Third Flooring
Feb. 23
Full Rely
Feb. 25
Each Time I Die
Feb. 26
I Am Not Okay With This
Feb. 27
Altered Carbon: Season 2
The Indignant Birds Film 2
Followers
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Again—Evolution
Feb. 28
All The Brilliant Locations
Babylon Berlin: Season three
Formulation 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
Jeopardy!: Have a good time Alex Assortment
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Assortment
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Assortment
La trincherainfinita
Queen Sono
Eating places on the Edge
Unstoppable
Feb. 29
Jerry Maguire
What’s going to you be watching on Netflix in February? Tell us within the feedback beneath!
