New on Netflix in February 2020: To All The Boys 2 and more

Netflix introduced the complete record of latest films and reveals coming to the streaming service in February 2020, and it’s going to be one other nice month at Netflix!

To All The Boys: P.S. I Nonetheless Love You goes to be the largest new launch of the month. The sequel to the Netflix hit movie To All The Boys I’ve Cherished Earlier than premieres on Netflix on Feb. 12, simply in time for Valentine’s Day. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are again as Lara Jean and Peter, America’s favourite teen couple.

Will their relationship stand as much as the take a look at from an outdated pal, John Ambrose McClaren, performed by Jordan Fisher? We’ll see in a number of weeks!

The month will get off to a little bit of a gradual begin. There are a bunch of older films coming to the streaming service on Feb. 1, together with A Unhealthy Mothers Christmas, Again to the Future Half III, The Pocket book, Police Academy, Expensive John, Purple Rain, Intercourse and the Metropolis 2, and extra. A few of these films will likely be nice for Valentine’s Day.

The month begins to select up on Friday, Feb. 7 when Netflix releases one of the crucial anticipated new reveals of the yr Locke & Key. The brand new authentic collection follows the Locke household who, after the loss of life of the patriarch, strikes again to their father’s childhood dwelling, often known as Keyhouse. The home is stuffed with magical keys, which opens the Locke household right into a world of magic and thriller.

Take a look at the trailer beneath!

Then, the month of latest reveals and flicks actually will get good. On Feb. 9, Higher Name Saul season four will likely be added to Netflix, and that’s simply in time to binge-watch the season earlier than season 5 premieres on Feb. 23.

Narcos: Mexico returns with new episodes on Thursday, Feb. 13. After the loss of life of Agent Kiki Camarena on the finish of the primary season, the US is predicted to extend its push into the Mexican drug commerce.

Later within the month, we get to see a bunch of latest Netflix authentic reveals, together with Gentefied (Feb. 21), I Am Not Okay With This (Feb. 26), Altered Carbon season 2 (Feb. 27), and Queen Sono (Feb. 28).

On the Netflix authentic film facet, followers will likely be happy to see a brand new Pokemon film, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Again—Evolution, on Feb. 27. At some point later, Netflix provides All The Brilliant Locations starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith.

Netflix additionally shared a video of all the foremost new releases! Test it out beneath!

Netflix new releases: February 2020

Feb. 1

A Unhealthy Mothers Christmas

A Little Princess

Again to the Future Half III

Blade Runner: The Remaining Minimize

Heart Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Expensive John

The Soiled Dozen

Soiled Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Pocket book

The Different Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Project

Police Academy three: Again in Coaching

Police Academy four: Residents on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Project: Miami Seashore

Police Academy 6: Metropolis Below Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Film 2

Intercourse and the Metropolis 2

Feb. three

Sordo

Group Kaylie: Half three

Feb. four

Religion, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Nice!

Feb. 5

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Feb. 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage

Feb. 7

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2

Horse Lady

Locke & Key

My Holo Love

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Feb. eight

The Coldest Sport

Feb. 9

Higher Name Saul: Season four

Captain Underpants Epic Alternative-o-Rama

Polaroid

Feb. 11

Good Time

CAMINO A ROMA

Q Ball

Feb. 12

Anna Karenina

To All of the Boys: P.S. I Nonetheless Love You

Feb. 13

Dragon Quest Your Story

Love is Blind

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

Feb. 14

Cable Women: Remaining Season

Isi & Ossi

A Shaun the Sheep Film: Farmageddon

Feb. 15

Starship Troopers

Feb. 17

The Increasing Universe of Ashley Garcia

Feb. 19

Chef Present: Quantity three

Feb. 20

Spectros

Feb. 21

A Haunted Home

Infants

Gentefied

Glitch Techs

Puerta 7

System Crasher

Feb. 22

Lady On The Third Flooring

Feb. 23

Full Rely

Feb. 25

Each Time I Die

Feb. 26

I Am Not Okay With This

Feb. 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2

The Indignant Birds Film 2

Followers

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Again—Evolution

Feb. 28

All The Brilliant Locations

Babylon Berlin: Season three

Formulation 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2

Jeopardy!: Have a good time Alex Assortment

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Assortment

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Assortment

La trincherainfinita

Queen Sono

Eating places on the Edge

Unstoppable

Feb. 29

Jerry Maguire

