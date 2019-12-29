New on Netflix this week: Dracula, Anne with an E and more

2020 is sort of right here and Netflix is ringing within the new 12 months with a ton of recent reveals and flicks. Check out the total checklist right here!

A brand new 12 months could also be coming this week however that doesn’t imply Netflix is taking a break from bringing you loads of new content material. When you have a pair days off, you’ll have tons to look at. Whether or not you’re in search of a brand new sequence based mostly on a traditional novel, the final season of a Netflix Unique, or need to binge-watch a preferred franchise, Netflix has you coated.

From the creators of Sherlock, Dracula is coming to Netflix on Jan. four. Primarily based on the trailer, this is likely to be essentially the most ugly adaptation of the traditional novel ever made. The fingernail transferring is sufficient to make even the strongest stomachs go just a little wobbly. And in true Sherlock style, there’ll solely be three episodes in season 1. So in the event you prefer it, you’ll most likely have to attend a 12 months or two for season 2.

Take a look at the trailer right here:

If you happen to’re extra within the temper for a lighter sequence, the final season of Anne with an E hits the streaming service Jan. three. On this season, Anne is popping 16 and looking for out the place she comes from and who her start mother and father have been. She is dying to know extra about her household historical past. Moreover, because it’s the final season, her relationship with Gilbert will definitely be coated and developed.

Check out the trailer right here:

James Bond is again on Netflix beginning Dec. 31. Die One other Day, GoldenEye, Tomorrow By no means Dies, and The World is Not Sufficient are all being added to the streaming service. If you happen to love Pierce Brosnan as 007, that is your probability to binge all of the movies earlier than the brand new 12 months begins.

New on Netflix this week: Dec. 29-Jan four

Dec. 29

Lawless

Dec. 30

Alexa & Katie: Season three

The Disastrous Lifetime of Saiki Okay.: Reawakened

Dec. 31

Ahista Ahista

Anwar

Ares: Season 1

Bawarchi

Benchwarmers 2: Breaking Balls

Chupke Chupke

Dhamaal

Die One other Day

GoldenEye

Gol MaalGolmaal: Enjoyable Limitless

Judwaa

Khubsoorat

Masoom

Pink Daybreak

Satte Pe Satta

Spectros: Season 1

The Degenerates: Season 2

The Neighbor: Season 1

The World Is Not Sufficient

Tomorrow By no means Dies

Union Chief

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures: Season 1

Jan. 1

21

A Cinderella Story

American Magnificence

Arthur Christmas

Breaking the Financial institution

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Manufacturing facility

Chasing Amy

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart three: The Sorcerer’s Curse

Medication, Inc.: Season 6

Fall Women

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Good Women: Season 2

Harold & Kumar Go To White Citadel

Hitch

Inception

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

Magnolia

Messiah: Season 1

New York Minute

Oddbods

Patriot Video games

Pokémon the Film: Energy of Us

Reply 1988: Season 1

Riot

Saint Seiya: Seasons four & 5

Siren

Spinning Out: Season 1

The Circle (US): Season 1

The Invention of Mendacity

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Bare Gun 2 half: The Odor of Worry

The Bare Gun: From the Information of Police Squad!

The Ring

What Lies Beneath

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Manufacturing facility

Sure Man

Jan. 2

Intercourse Defined

Thieves of the Wooden: Season 1

Jan. three

Anne with an E: Season three / Ultimate Season

Jan. four

Dracula: Season 1

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 1

