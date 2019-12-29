New on Netflix this week: Dracula, Anne with an E and more

Dracula – Credit score: Netflix
2020 is sort of right here and Netflix is ringing within the new 12 months with a ton of recent reveals and flicks. Check out the total checklist right here!
A brand new 12 months could also be coming this week however that doesn’t imply Netflix is taking a break from bringing you loads of new content material. When you have a pair days off, you’ll have tons to look at. Whether or not you’re in search of a brand new sequence based mostly on a traditional novel, the final season of a Netflix Unique, or need to binge-watch a preferred franchise, Netflix has you coated.
From the creators of Sherlock, Dracula is coming to Netflix on Jan. four. Primarily based on the trailer, this is likely to be essentially the most ugly adaptation of the traditional novel ever made. The fingernail transferring is sufficient to make even the strongest stomachs go just a little wobbly. And in true Sherlock style, there’ll solely be three episodes in season 1. So in the event you prefer it, you’ll most likely have to attend a 12 months or two for season 2.
If you happen to’re extra within the temper for a lighter sequence, the final season of Anne with an E hits the streaming service Jan. three. On this season, Anne is popping 16 and looking for out the place she comes from and who her start mother and father have been. She is dying to know extra about her household historical past. Moreover, because it’s the final season, her relationship with Gilbert will definitely be coated and developed.
James Bond is again on Netflix beginning Dec. 31. Die One other Day, GoldenEye, Tomorrow By no means Dies, and The World is Not Sufficient are all being added to the streaming service. If you happen to love Pierce Brosnan as 007, that is your probability to binge all of the movies earlier than the brand new 12 months begins.
New on Netflix this week: Dec. 29-Jan four
Dec. 29
Lawless
Dec. 30
Alexa & Katie: Season three
The Disastrous Lifetime of Saiki Okay.: Reawakened
Dec. 31
Ahista Ahista
Anwar
Ares: Season 1
Bawarchi
Benchwarmers 2: Breaking Balls
Chupke Chupke
Dhamaal
Die One other Day
GoldenEye
Gol MaalGolmaal: Enjoyable Limitless
Judwaa
Khubsoorat
Masoom
Pink Daybreak
Satte Pe Satta
Spectros: Season 1
The Degenerates: Season 2
The Neighbor: Season 1
The World Is Not Sufficient
Tomorrow By no means Dies
Union Chief
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures: Season 1
Jan. 1
21
A Cinderella Story
American Magnificence
Arthur Christmas
Breaking the Financial institution
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Manufacturing facility
Chasing Amy
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart three: The Sorcerer’s Curse
Medication, Inc.: Season 6
Fall Women
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Free Willy
Good Women: Season 2
Harold & Kumar Go To White Citadel
Hitch
Inception
Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
Magnolia
Messiah: Season 1
New York Minute
Oddbods
Patriot Video games
Pokémon the Film: Energy of Us
Reply 1988: Season 1
Riot
Saint Seiya: Seasons four & 5
Siren
Spinning Out: Season 1
The Circle (US): Season 1
The Invention of Mendacity
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Bare Gun 2 half: The Odor of Worry
The Bare Gun: From the Information of Police Squad!
The Ring
What Lies Beneath
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Manufacturing facility
Sure Man
Jan. 2
Intercourse Defined
Thieves of the Wooden: Season 1
Jan. three
Anne with an E: Season three / Ultimate Season
Jan. four
Dracula: Season 1
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 1
What is going to you be watching this week on Netflix? Tell us within the feedback under!
