New on Netflix this week: Grace and Frankie, Sex Education and more

Netflix has a whole lot of nice exhibits and flicks coming this week. From Grace and Frankie to Intercourse Training, take a look at the complete record right here.

A brand new week is right here and a ton of latest exhibits and flicks are being added to Netflix. Whether or not you’re wanting new seasons of a few Netflix Originals or a brand new comedy particular from an SNL fan-favorite, the streaming service has one thing for everybody.

On Jan. 15, the sixth season of Gracie and Frankie hits Netflix. This season offers with the aftermath of Grace getting married. Frankie is just not taking the information nicely and Gracie is making an attempt to grow to be acclimated to being a spouse once more.

Oh and Grace and Frankie invent a tool to assist individuals stand up from the bathroom simpler.

Take a look at the trailer right here:

Season 2 of Intercourse Training can also be coming to Netflix this week on Jan. 17. This season has Otis persevering with his relationship along with his new girlfriend, Ola, however sees his relationship with Maeve endure. It additionally doesn’t assist that his mother may be sleeping with Ola’s dad. Yikes.

Moreover, Adam is now at army faculty and coping with his emotions for Eric whereas Jackson is underneath stress from his mother and father to do nicely at school.

Check out the trailer right here:

Leslie Jones can also be coming to Netflix this week! Her new particular, Leslie Jones: Time Machine releases on Jan. 14. From her previous to her age to her physique, she’s speaking about every little thing and something. And the particular is directed by the creators of Sport of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Take a look at the complete record of latest exhibits abs motion pictures to look at!

New on Netflix this week: Jan 12-18

Jan. 12

Betty White: First Woman of Tv

Jan. 13

The Therapeutic Powers of Dude: Season 1

The Final Face

Jan. 14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 1

Leslie Jones: Time Machine

Jan. 15

Bulbul Can Sing

Eye For An Eye / Quien a hierro mata

Grace & Frankie: Season 6

Killer Inside: The Thoughts of Aaron Hernandez

MindGamers

PJ Masks: Season 2

Saving Zoë

The place The Cash Is

Jan. 16

Deadcon

Get Him to the Greek

Hop

Jezebel

Legend

NiNoKuni

Steve Jobs

Jan. 17

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season four

Nailed It! Germany: Season 1

Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace

Intercourse Training: Season 2

Tiny Home Nation: Quantity 2

Jan. 18

The Bling Ring

