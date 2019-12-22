New on Netflix this week: You, Lost in Space and more

Netflix has loads of new reveals and films popping out this week so that you can watch over the vacations. Take a look at the complete listing right here.

Simply because it’s the vacations doesn’t imply there isn’t a ton of latest stuff being added to Netflix. Whether or not you’re in search of a brand new season of a pair Netflix Authentic collection or a comedy particular from the web’s favourite comic,the streaming service has you lined whilst you’re visiting kin.

When you’re within the temper for a mysterious thriller, season 2 of You hits Netflix Dec. 26. This time Joe goes by Will and he’s in Los Angeles. His goal this time is Love, an aspiring chef. Whereas Love’s pals are protecting of her, that’s not the one impediment “Will” faces this season. It seems to be like one in every of Joe’s exes has discovered him and isn’t prepared to let him damage anybody else.

Take a look at the trailer right here:

When you’re extra within the temper for sci-fi, season 2 of Misplaced in House involves Netflix on Dec. 24. Now that they’ve been caught for seven months, the Robinson household decides to begin up the Jupiter whereas Will continues to be decided to search out the Robotic. The household should additionally work with the manipulative Dr. Smith to determine a approach to get again to the Resolute. However on this present, that’s simpler mentioned than completed when not all the pieces is because it appears.

Or perhaps you’re extra within the temper for a comedy particular? Fortunately, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch involves Netflix on Dec. 24. However this isn’t like Mulaney’s different specials you would possibly’ve seen earlier than.

Mulaney is masking a bunch of various subjects with the assistance of a ton of superstar pals and the youngsters from The Sack Lunch Bunch. There’s singing, dancing, and loads of jokes. Simply what we count on for John Mulaney, proper? Not precisely.

Take a look at the trailer right here:

New on Netflix this week: Dec. 22-28

Dec. 22

Jacob’s Ladder

Non-public Apply: Seasons 1-6

Dec. 23

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

Dec. 24

Carole & Tuesday: Half 2

Como caído del cielo

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

Misplaced in House: Season 2

Terrace Home: Tokyo 2019-2020: Half 2

Dec. 25

Doom: Annihilation

Fireworks

Jarhead: Regulation of Return

MFKZ

Sweetheart

Dec. 26

Quick & Livid: Spy Racers: Season 1

The App

You: Season 2

Dec. 27

El Pepe, a Supreme Life

The Reward: Season 1

Kevin Hart: Don’t Fuck This Up: Season 1

The Secret Lifetime of Pets 2

Dec. 28

Scorching Gimmick: Woman Meets Boy

