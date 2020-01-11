New Political Party Has Become A Necessity In Assam: Tarun Gogoi

Tarun Gogoi welcomed the Supreme Courtroom’s order for entry to the web Jammu and Kashmir web.

Guwahati:

Senior Congress chief Tarun Gogoi on Saturday stated new political occasion has change into a necessity in Assam to oust the ruling BJP within the state.

All events should make sure the defeat of BJP as as a substitute of addressing the folks’s demand for scrapping the Citizenship Modification Act it has engaged in a present of energy by organising peace rallies within the state, he stated.

Hitting out on the BJP-led authorities on the Centre, the three-time chief minister stated it has introduced your complete nation out within the streets to protest in opposition to the CAA and brought on distress to the final folks.

The peace rallies by the BJP are an admission by the saffron occasion that beneath its rule peace within the state has been affected, Tarun Gogoi stated.

He stated the folks had trusted Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal however he has change into a “puppet” of the Centre.

“In his greed for power, Sonowal has backstabbed the people of the state … The downfall of the BJP government in Assam has started and if he wants to survive, Sonowal must take steps to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act and protect the indigenous people of Assam,” he added.

“A new political party has become a necessity. We (Congress) are not selfishly looking after our own interests as a new political party might inflict some damage to our party as well. But we are trying to protect the interests of the people of Assam,” he stated.

“The BJP should go from energy and all events should guarantee its defeat on the polls … It’s only if BJP is defeated within the state that we will be certain that CAA isn’t carried out within the state”, Tarun Gogoi had stated.

Tarun Gogoi had earlier too referred to as for all sections of the folks to come back collectively and had spoken of forming a brand new occasion if the necessity for it’s felt to oust BJP from energy.

He additionally welcomed the Supreme Courtroom’s order for entry to the web Jammu and Kashmir web.

“The Supreme Courtroom has come to the rescue of the folks of the nation and to safeguard constitutional provisions together with freedom of speech,” he added.