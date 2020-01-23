New Segment For WWE SmackDown Before Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is that this Sunday and Friday Evening SmackDown this week will function a phase that can repay in Houston.

Loads of massive title matches in WWE get contract signings. Bray Wyatt’s Fiend might present up this week, however Wyatt and Bryan are presently marketed to place pen to paper concerning their match.

[email protected] and #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt will meet on #SmackDown to signal the contract for the #UniversalChampionship Strap Match at #RoyalRumble.

Contract signings in WWE often include extra than simply signing items of paper. We’ll should see if issues get bodily, however this feud has included a number of distinctive parts already.