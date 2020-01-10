New ‘smart diaper’ for adults shown at CES will monitor body temperature, stool, and urine

By Michael Thomsen For Dailymail.com

Printed: 17:55 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:55 EST, 10 January 2020

An organization in Miami known as Smardii is growing a brand new good diaper that can monitor for the presence of urine and stool to assist maintain each senior residents and infants clear and dry.

Smardii’s flagship product is a small white disk known as a ‘puck,’ which could be connected to any pair of disposable diapers.

The sensor will detect when the diaper has been dirty, in addition to monitor physique temperature, detect abnormalities in urine composition, and even assist stop mattress sores by monitoring how lengthy its been since an individual has moved.

Smardii is a brand new good diaper (pictured above) that displays urine, stool, physique temperature, and motion

‘Some may think it’s funny, but when you go to a nursing home setting and look at the quality of care, it’s very serious,’ Smardii founder Vikram Mehta instructed Investor’s Enterprise Day by day at CES 2020, in Las Vegas this week the place the corporate was demonstrating its merchandise.

One of the crucial frequent day-to-day points in elder care is incontinence, with an estimated 50 p.c of adults over 60 affected by the situation.

If left unaddressed over lengthy durations of time, dirty undergarments can led to a spread extra critical issues, together with infections, pores and skin breakdowns, stress ulcers, and even falls.

The sensor communicates with a smartphone or pill app by way of a Bluetooth sign, or over Wi-Fi by means of a Smardii produced Wi-Fi Gateway Gadget.

The Smardii ‘puck’ (pictured above) could be connected to any type of disposable diaper

The good diaper will ship information to a smartphone or pill app that can give reside entry to the situations contained in the diaper

The Smardii app will let caregivers monitor as many as twelve sufferers, with readouts that present physique temperature, time since final diaper change, in addition to time since final main motion, which is useful in stopping mattress sores

The app permits caregivers or dad and mom to trace as many as twelve sufferers or infants concurrently.

It additionally offers reside readouts of physique temperature, time since final diaper change, and presence of stool or urine within the diaper.

The app additionally shops information over weeks and months to assist monitor long-term shifts in habits or physique perform.

Smardii signed agreements to make use of the units in three French healthcare amenities in 2018 and is presently planning to increase into Italy and america.

‘Smardi helps parents and caregivers save time by not having to make periodic brief checks,’ one of many firm’s promotional movies explains.

‘The patients and babies are healthier and happier and their families are confident that the ones they love the most are getting the best care possible.’