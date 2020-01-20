News

New Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold trailer

January 20, 2020
1 Min Read

My Nintendo News Admin

The subsequent Nintendo revealed title for the Nintendo Swap is Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold and it’s coming to the platform subsequent month, so not lengthy to attend. Nintendo UK has begun its advertising of the sport, developed by Stage-5, who had been behind the wonderful Fantasy Life on the Nintendo 3DS. Try some gameplay within the trailer beneath.

When hazard involves the dominion of Tutti-Frutti, there’s just one factor to do: get looting! Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold arrives on Nintendo Swap 14/02! pic.twitter.com/t7WuNeR9MT

— Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) January 20, 2020


One remark

  1. I’m an enormous fan of Stage-5’s works and this appears very attention-grabbing, particularly the randomized dungeon side. Undoubtedly getting some Fantasy Life vibes from this sport.

    LikeLike

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment