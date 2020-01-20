New Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold trailer

The subsequent Nintendo printed title for the Nintendo Change is Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold and it’s coming to the platform subsequent month, so not lengthy to attend. Nintendo UK has begun its advertising of the sport, developed by Degree-5, who had been behind the wonderful Fantasy Life on the Nintendo 3DS. Take a look at some gameplay within the trailer beneath.

When hazard involves the dominion of Tutti-Frutti, there’s just one factor to do: get looting! Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold arrives on Nintendo Change 14/02! pic.twitter.com/t7WuNeR9MT — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) January 20, 2020