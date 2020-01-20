News

New Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold trailer

January 20, 2020
2 Min Read

Nintendo Change

My Nintendo News Admin

By My Nintendo Information Admin

Depart a Remark on New Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold trailer

The subsequent Nintendo printed title for the Nintendo Change is Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold and it’s coming to the platform subsequent month, so not lengthy to attend. Nintendo UK has begun its advertising of the sport, developed by Degree-5, who had been behind the wonderful Fantasy Life on the Nintendo 3DS. Take a look at some gameplay within the trailer beneath.

When hazard involves the dominion of Tutti-Frutti, there’s just one factor to do: get looting! Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold arrives on Nintendo Change 14/02! pic.twitter.com/t7WuNeR9MT

— Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) January 20, 2020

Depart a Reply

Fill in your particulars beneath or click on an icon to log in:

Gravatar

WordPress.com Logo


You might be commenting utilizing your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Google photo


You might be commenting utilizing your Google account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Twitter picture


You might be commenting utilizing your Twitter account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Facebook photo


You might be commenting utilizing your Fb account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment