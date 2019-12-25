New stages coming to Dr. Mario World tomorrow

Nintendo has introduced as we speak that model new phases will likely be added to the iOS and Android title Dr. Mario World tomorrow. In case you’ve been enjoying by means of the cell sport then remember to verify for a sport replace tomorrow on the App Retailer or Google Play. In case you handle to beat the brand new Particular Stage then you definately’ll encounter a brand new character. The phases will likely be added at 1am PT on the 26th December.

Purple: “Hey! I heard new stages will be added Dec. 26 at 1 AM PT. But, that’s not all! The reward for clearing the Special Stage is a new doctor. Who could it be?” #DrMarioWorld pic.twitter.com/Tsblti7AJK — Dr. Mario World (@Drmarioworld_EN) December 25, 2019